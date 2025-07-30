Ruto assents to Conflict of Interest and Social Protection Bills

President William Ruto sign to law the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2023 and the Social Protection Bill, 2025, at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025 [PCS].

President William Ruto has this morning signed into law the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2023, and the Social Protection Bill, 2025, at State House, Nairobi.

The two laws close the legislative chapter and open the door for critical reforms in public service integrity and social welfare.

The Conflict of Interest Bill, which repeals the Public Officer Ethics Act, consolidates conflict of interest laws into a single, enforceable legal framework.

The Bill is being hailed as a game-changer in addressing corruption by introducing strong measures to detect and prevent unethical conduct by public officials.

“Today, we are stepping up the fight against corruption, with the enactment of the Conflict of Interest law. This legislation empowers EACC to take the lead in matters of wealth declaration and enforces accountability across all arms of government,” said the president on Wednesday, July 30.

“From now on, public officers in the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature are legally bound to uphold integrity in the exercise of their duties,” he added.

According to Ruto, the law makes it an offence for any official to misuse their authority, undermine the rule of law, or exploit public resources.

It also prohibits public officers from awarding contracts to entities they have ties, accepting gifts that influence decisions, or engaging in secondary employment that may impair their objectivity. Equally, it mandates the declaration of wealth, including assets, liabilities, and income every two years, extending this requirement to senior public officers like the Chief Justice and members of county assemblies.

The Act also empowers the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to institute forfeiture proceedings for undeclared or unexplained assets, strengthening enforcement and bolstering the agency’s investigative mandate.

Deputy President Kindiki said the law ensures public servants held to a higher standard of integrity.

“This law not only closes the loopholes corrupt officials have been exploiting to steal money from public coffers. It also makes it much more difficult for them to use proxies to advance corruption,” said Kindiki.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission now has the levers to advance the fight against graft, abuse of power, and the manipulation of public trust for private gain.”

Social Protection Bill, 2025

Meanwhile, the Social Protection Bill, 2025 sets out a clear framework to shield vulnerable citizens from poverty and guarantee them social support. It replaces the Social Assistance Act,and creates the National Board for Social Protection to coordinate, monitor, and improve service delivery under a centralized Single Registry to track beneficiaries and reduce duplication. President William Ruto and government officials after signing to law the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2023 and the Social Protection Bill, 2025, at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025 [PCS].

The law also establishes mechanisms for appeals and reviews to ensure fairness in the allocation of benefits, ensuring access to cash transfers, rehabilitation, home-based care, and food programmes.

Additionally, it provides eligibility criteria and grievance redress mechanisms, ensuring transparency and accountability in how benefits are awarded and adjusted over time.

By assigning roles to both State and non-State actors, the Bill enhances collaboration across sectors to ensure that no eligible Kenyan is left behind.