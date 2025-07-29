×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya

By Francis Ontomwa | Jul. 29, 2025
Kenya's Sabrina Simader at the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. 

At just 27, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader should be preparing to chase glory at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Instead, Kenya’s only alpine ski racer is facing an uncertain future contemplating early retirement, occasioned not by injury or personal choice, but from what she describes as years of institutional neglect.

“I have been true to my country, representing Kenya for over a decade, passionately and with love. I have struggled to access financial support from my country and I think it’s time up for me,” she told The Standard from her home in Styria, Southeastern Austria via Zoom.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader 2026 Winter Olympic Games NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku Neglected Skiier
.

Latest Stories

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 30
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 30
World
By AFP
10 mins ago
Start your at-home side hustle today
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
12 mins ago
Ann Wangui: Honesty is the currency of my import trade
Career Tips
By Silas Nyamweya
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya
Why education system is on the brink
By Lewis Nyaundi and Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Why education system is on the brink
Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved