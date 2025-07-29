Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya

Kenya's Sabrina Simader at the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

At just 27, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader should be preparing to chase glory at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Instead, Kenya’s only alpine ski racer is facing an uncertain future contemplating early retirement, occasioned not by injury or personal choice, but from what she describes as years of institutional neglect.

“I have been true to my country, representing Kenya for over a decade, passionately and with love. I have struggled to access financial support from my country and I think it’s time up for me,” she told The Standard from her home in Styria, Southeastern Austria via Zoom.