ODM tug of war: Western leaders back Ruto pact, Sifuna pushes back

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa during the official opening of Mumias West ODM branch offices at Egero on November 8, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

The rift among ODM leaders in the western region has widened, with some vowing to support the broad-based government days after others said it was time for the party to sever the ties.

On Saturday, a section that backs the broad-based government accused ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna of trying to destabilise the arrangement to deny the Western region development.

Led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Baraza, the leaders vowed not to be distracted by Sifuna’s attacks against the pact between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Raila is very clear on the broad-based government. His stand is that ODM is in a broad-based government. Sifuna’s remarks are personal and not the position of the party,” said Barasa.

He said that although ODM, as a democratic party, allows everyone to air their opinion, it should not bring confusion to the party position as espoused by the party leader.

Baraza said the region has benefited in terms of coffee and sugarcane farming, the establishment of a gold refinery, and improved road infrastructure by the broad-based government.

Ikolomani MP, Benard Shinali, said the region cannot afford to lose developments it has missed for a long time because of a few leaders who are promoting their selfish interests.

“As Kakamega people and the Western region, we cannot be stupid to start singing a different tune from the one we have. We are in the government to secure developments. We are having Chavakali to Malinya Road tarmacked, the maintenance of Kakamega Airstrip is now on course, and many other projects, and our stand is that we are in the government to stay,” said Shinali.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera vowed that no leader will make them walk out of the government while urging the region to stick with President Ruto and his government.

“Ruto has given us Wycliffe Oparanya as a CS. We have no grudge to hold against Ruto, even if we had issues with him before. Since independence, the Luhya and Luo communities have been one. We are against hypocrisy. We are in a broad-based government. If those who signed the MoU are against it, we cannot allow ourselves to be taken in circles because this government has helped our region,” said Nabii.

On Friday, Raila said the review of the implementation of the 10-point agenda of the board-based government will determine the direction of ODM and its engagement with Ruto.

Speaking in Kakamega, Raila defended Sifuna, stating that he has a right to express his opinion.

“It is not a must for people to have the same opinion, and we must defend the right to speak. If Sifuna has spoken, he has the right to do so, and if one feels they have a different opinion from what Sifuna is saying, then they should be free to say it. That is democracy,” said Raila.

Sifuna maintains that UDA has failed to implement the 10-point agenda as agreed with ODM, adding that it was time the orange outfit severed its links with the government.

His sentiments were supported by Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Vihiga Senator and ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, and a host of MPs from the Coast region.