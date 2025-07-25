Want a US visa? Tell us your social media usernames

Travel documents: passport and airline tickets with calendar in the background. [File,Standard]

Kenyans applying for the United States visa will now be required to disclose all social media usernames or handles used in the past five years.

According to the US Embassy in Nairobi, failure to provide this information could result in visa denial.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future US applications,” the Embassy said on Friday.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” it added.

