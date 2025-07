Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba addresses the Press in Naivasha where he rooted for the Open education system to bring down the cost of university education, on June 6, 2025. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Parents might soon pay fees for their children after top officials declared that the government was unable to fund free education even as it emerged that millions of shillings have been spent on ghost schools.

On Thursday, MPs flagged schools that received up to a whopping Sh100 million as capitation last year.