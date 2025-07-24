Ruto launches wildebeest migration, says Kenya ready to welcome the world

President William Ruto during the launch of 2025 Great Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara, Narok on Thursday, July 24, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has launched the 2025 Great Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara, urging tourists to “come home” to Kenya and witness the world’s most dramatic wildlife spectacle.

The Great Wildebeest Migration is a spectacle of nature, with millions of wildebeest, zebras and other grazers moving between Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park and the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

The most dramatic scenes, including the Mara River crossings where crocodiles prey on the animals, typically occur between July and October.

Speaking on Thursday, July 24 in Narok during the global live broadcast of the migration, Ruto described the annual event as a powerful showcase of Kenya’s conservation leadership and the resilience of its people.

“This is the theatre of the Great Wildebeest Migration, one of the Earth’s most awe-inspiring and mesmerising natural wonders,” Ruto noted.

He described the migration, which sees over 1.5 million wildebeests crossing crocodile-infested rivers in search of pasture, as a symbol of hope and courage that reflects Kenya’s ability to adapt and move forward despite challenges.

“In their journey, we see the story of Kenya. Like them, we have often faced adversity. But we keep moving. We adapt, we rise, and we push forward together,” he observed.

Ruto said the Maasai Mara, which draws more than 400,000 visitors each year, remains the country’s tourism jewel where sustainable tourism supports communities and thriving ecosystems.

“Today’s historic broadcast is a powerful reminder of what is possible when vision meets partnership. It is also a call to the world to travel with purpose, to preserve what is precious, and to pass on a healthier planet to future generations,” Ruto explained.

Kenya’s conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and community stewardship, have turned the Maasai Mara into a global symbol of sustainability, Ruto pointed out.

Ruto noted that Kenya received 2.4 million international visitors last year, a 15 per cent rise that shows growing confidence in the country’s attractions.

“The Mara stands tall among them, not just for its wildlife, but for the warmth of the Maasai people, whose culture and hospitality make this landscape unforgettable,” Ruto noted.

The President urged tourists to visit the Maasai Mara and experience the migration, describing Kenya as “open, radiant, and ready to share her soul with the world.”

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu attended the event.

However, the President’s move to “launch” a natural event that occurs annually drew a flurry of reactions from Kenyans online, with many questioning the optics.

“Now he’s rebooting Jurassic Park,” posted @TearPrivateer on X, while @benanuale quipped, “So now Ruto is #Launching the Great Wildebeest Migration? Just say you have grabbed 5,000 acres in Olkiombo and wrapped it in a press release.”

Another user, @mandingosouthc, joked, “Amekua tour guide sasa. When we tell him to focus on his job he gets annoyed.”

@Miruciii commented, “He is going to commission breathing,” as @skinyanjui86 added, “So he will discover!? We elected a very normal man.”

Some users, however, saw humour in the situation. @kenyanmusings wrote, “Ruto promises to launch Zinjanthropus in six months, which is historic.”