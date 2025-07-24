Raila faces defections over deal with Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's commitment to support President Wiliam Ruto until 2027 has widened cracks in ODM. [File, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing a rebellion within his Orange Democratic Movement party over his association with President William Ruto.

Raila risks defections from his party, driven by lawmakers who oppose a memorandum of understanding between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.