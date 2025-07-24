×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila faces defections over deal with Ruto

By Brian Otieno | Jul. 24, 2025
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's commitment to support President Wiliam Ruto until 2027 has widened cracks in ODM. [File, Standard] 

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing a rebellion within his Orange Democratic Movement party over his association with President William Ruto.

Raila risks defections from his party, driven by lawmakers who oppose a memorandum of understanding between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former PM Raila Odinga Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Rebellion Within ODM Broad-Based Government
.

Latest Stories

Study: Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Study: Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Healthy Eating
By Noel Nabiswa
12 mins ago
Pacific climate pioneer still fears for island nation's future
World
By AFP
12 mins ago
TotalEnergies net profit drops as oil prices fall
Business
By AFP
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila faces defections over deal with Ruto
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Raila faces defections over deal with Ruto
Rogue 'nganyas': Matatu impunity rages unabated as police, NTSA dread the owners
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Rogue 'nganyas': Matatu impunity rages unabated as police, NTSA dread the owners
A third force forming away from Ruto and Gachagua ahead of 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
A third force forming away from Ruto and Gachagua ahead of 2027
Why Mwai Kibaki should be blamed for Saba Saba chaos, death and destruction
By Kutete Matimbai 3 hrs ago
Why Mwai Kibaki should be blamed for Saba Saba chaos, death and destruction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved