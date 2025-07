Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat duringa a peace meeting at Kiango in the border of Kisii and Narok Counties. The meeting brought together residents and leaders from both counties.[Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Deputy Inspector General David Lagat was on annual leave and had not stepped aside.

On June 16, Lagat sent a statement indicating that he had stepped aside to pave the way for investigations into the death of teacher Albert Ojwang on June 7, who had been arrested following the DIG’s complaint.