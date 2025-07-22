×
The Standard

Cornered by public: Government eats humble pie after absurd charges against Mwangi collapse

By Francis Ontomwa | Jul. 22, 2025
Activist Boniface Mwangi finally produced before Kahawa Law Courts. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

In a disgraceful and revealing climbdown that has utterly laid bare the abuse of Kenya’s anti-terror laws, the State has dropped terrorism charges against activist Boniface Mwangi, charges many Kenyans saw as both absurd and politically motivated.

Instead, in a move that reeks of face-saving desperation, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), under Renson Ingonga, has opted to charge Mwangi with unlawful possession of ammunition under the Firearms Act, releasing him on a personal bond of Sh1 million.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

