Activist Boniface Mwangi arrested. [File, Standard]

Activist Boniface Mwangi has been arrested.

Mwangi was taken from his home in Lukenya, Machakos County, on Saturday, his wife Njeri Mwangi has confirmed.

According to Njeri, Boniface is currently being taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road. The reason for the arrest remains unclear.

"The police have come to our home in Courage Base and are taking my husband, talking of terrorism and arson! They’ve taken his gadgets and said they are taking him to DCI Headquarters. I can’t breathe," said Njeri in a post on X.

Human rights defender Hussein Khalid also confirmed the arrest, stating: “I can confirm that Boniface Mwangi has been arrested at his home, Courage Base, by officers from the DCI. Together with his lawyers James Wa Njeri and Eyan Muthomi, we are following up to understand why.”

The arrest comes just a day after Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire filed a case at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), challenging the governments of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania over alleged human rights violations by Tanzanian authorities.

The case stems from an incident in May 2024, when the two activists were allegedly abducted in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, while attending the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

They claim they were held between May 19 and 23, and accuse the Tanzanian government of abduction, torture, sexual violence, and unlawful deportation.

This is a developing story; more updates to follow.