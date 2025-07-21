Pres Ruto: Police will not take responsibility for Gen Zs killed, injured during protests

President William Ruto at the Africa Inland Church Bomani, Machakos where he witnessed the enthronement of new Bishop, Benjamin Kalanzo on July 20, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has maintained that police will not take responsibility for protesters killed or injured during demonstrations.

The president instead accused some opposition leaders of inciting the youth to engage in political violence and cautioned parents against abdicating their parental responsibilities.

Speaking at Africa Inland Church Bomani, Machakos after witnessing the enthronement of new Bishop, Benjamin Kalanzo, Ruto attributed the recent spate of destruction of property and looting during demonstrations to poor upbringing and declared the State will not ‘babysit’ dissidents.

He said rogue political leaders who have no agenda for the country had resulted in inciting the youth into violence and acts of lawlessness, hoping to ride on the tides of anarchy and disorder.

The head of state remained adamant that the State will not take responsibility for any harm the protesters may encounter in the hands of the law enforcers.

“The police are trained to deal with criminals. They are not trained in parenting. So if you surrender your children to the police, what do you expect? posed the President.

Noting that children are the greatest investment any parent can have, the Head of State advised that parenting was a God-given responsibility which must not be abdicated.

“Parents, let us mentor our children. When God gives you a child, He knows you have the ability to bring them up. Don’t leave your child to be taught in the streets,” said Ruto.

The President’s remarks come amid public outrage over police conduct during the recent anti-government protests.

Ruto last week directed security agencies to deal decisively with those looting and destroying property during protests by shooting them in the leg.

“Anyone who vandalises any property and attacks a police officer should be shot in the leg, taken to the hospital and court of law. He should not be killed, but break his leg and take him to court,” said the President.

Few days later Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen admitted that in the violent wave of protests witnessed across the country, 42 Kenyans regrettably lost their lives, and close to 600 were injured. Out of these injuries, 496 were law enforcement officers.

“1,500 people have also been arrested across the country and are facing a range of charges, including terrorism, murder, robbery with violence, sexual assault, arson, malicious property damage, and targeted attacks on infrastructure,” Murkomen said.

He said 50 suspects are under investigation by the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit, while 71 cases have been taken up by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit over alleged links to terrorism, all linked to the June 25th and 7th protests.

But Ruto instead pointed an accusing finger at political leaders he did not name, for orchestrating violence with the intent to ride to power.

“Some leaders hope that violence will benefit them politically. Planning chaos and violence in order to get power will be the rock bottom of any form of leadership,” he said.

According to him, the youth should be mentored and empowered to channel their energy into the right cause of pursuing their personal goals and growth of the nation.

“Let us not use or misuse, or abuse our children by inciting them to cause violence and destroy property. That is irresponsibility of leaders and all of us must take responsibility if our children do the wrong things,” said Ruto.

While chiding his political opponents, Ruto said he will shame them in the long run.

“I have been accused of overpromising. But we are only raising our ambition as a nation. We must stop being just average and strive to be better and excellent. I have no intention of dropping any of the promises I made to Kenyans,” he said.

He at the same time defended his development scorecard, exuding confidence that he will be vindicated by Kenyans in the fullness of time.

“I believe in the ability of this nation being better than how it is today. Our economy is on the upward trajectory and numbers speak for themselves. There are strong indications in every sector that things are shaping up,” he said.