Why William Ruto's fears could turn into absolute truth

President William Ruto during the inspection of the ongoping rehabilitation of Nairobi River on July 18, 2025. [PCS]

We have come from far. You couldn’t imagine the death of a president in Jomo Kenyatta’s time (in the 70s0. Today, youthful Kenyans summon the courage of not only imagining but placing the president’s image in a coffin, looking pretty dead.

In reality, the death of a president is not just imagined, but is a matter that always has budgets attached to it – plans and strategies with personnel and equipment put in place to pre-empt its possibility. That goes beyond a sitting president to the men and women who seek the presidency.