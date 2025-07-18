Why KNH murder suspect continued stay at hospital after discharge

A general view of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). February 21st, 2025 (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has now distanced itself from the continued stay of a prime murder suspect at the facility.

In a detailed press statement, KNH said it had no intention of hosting Kennedy Kalombotole after his discharge but was left with no alternative, saying it was acting on the instructions of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“We emphasise that the suspect had been discharged, and the hospital did not intend or desire to host him indefinitely. However, in the absence of alternative options and pending direction from investigative agencies, we had no choice but to continue with his stay in the hospital,” said Dr Sigilai, the hospital's acting CEO.

KNH further explained that Kalombotole was first admitted to the ICU in 2022 and later transferred to the general ward. After his recovery, the hospital arranged for him to be placed in a foster home, as he was homeless.

“In June 2024, the hospital was able to secure a home where the suspect was discharged too. However, he fell ill in December 2024 and was readmitted to KNH and discharged in January 2025,” the institution said.

“Upon discharge, the home that previously hosted him declined to take him back for unknown reasons. In the interim, the suspect remained in KNH as we tried to look for alternative accommodation.”

In early 2025, following the death of a patient, Gilbert Kinyua, at the facility, the DCI flagged Kalombotole as a person of interest and directed the hospital to hold him pending investigations.

The incident has since raised questions about why the hospital continued to host the suspect after discharge, given ongoing capacity challenges at the national referral facility.