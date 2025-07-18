How six-month old baby was skinned, eyes gauged and killed by mentally-ill mother

A general view of Kisumu Law Courts. [File, Standard]

A woman accused of killing her six-month son has been sentenced to three years’ probation and mandatory psychiatric treatment.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Sarah Anyango, a mentally ill woman had woman had confessed to committing the crime before a Kisumu court sentenced her.

ODPP said Anyango had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea agreement with its office.

Justice Omido accepted the plea and imposed a non-custodial sentence in light of the accused’s mental condition,” the ODPP wrote on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The court heard that on May 10, 2024, in Kanyaranga Village, Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County, Anyango, who appeared mentally disturbed was seen assaulting her infant son, Joseph Calvins Omondi, while staying with her relative, Angeline Anyango Muga.

According to ODPP, following intervention efforts by Ms Muga and the accused’s father, Mr Manesse Onyango, she fled into a maize plantation and spent the night outside before she was found the following day still carrying the child, who appeared unresponsive.

Village Elder Joseph Owiti and Area Chief Mr Caleb Oende were called to the scene who then notified police.

On arrival, the police confirmed that the child had had died and took the accused into custody.

The court was told that a post-mortem conducted at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital by Dr Ombok revealed the infant had suffered multiple severe injuries, including the removal of the left eye, burn-like injuries to the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and signs of strangulation.

ODPP said the prosecution led by Mercy Muema acknowledged the gravity of the crime but emphasised the accused’s need for medical and psychiatric care, highlighting the seriousness of mental health conditions in criminal cases.

In mitigation, defense counsel Okoth Oluoch argued that the accused was not of sound mind during the incident, expressed remorse, and had since undergone psychiatric treatment at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He added that she has shown significant improvement while in custody.

The ODPP said as part of the sentence, Anyango will continue to receive treatment under its monitoring to support her rehabilitation.