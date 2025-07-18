×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How six-month old baby was skinned, eyes gauged and killed by mentally-ill mother

By Mulki Ali | Jul. 18, 2025
A general view of Kisumu Law Courts. [File, Standard]

A woman accused of killing her six-month son has been sentenced to three years’ probation and mandatory psychiatric treatment.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Sarah Anyango, a mentally ill woman had woman had confessed to committing the crime before a Kisumu court sentenced her.

ODPP said Anyango had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea agreement with its office.

Justice Omido accepted the plea and imposed a non-custodial sentence in light of the accused’s mental condition,” the ODPP wrote on its X account (formerly Twitter).

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The court heard that on May 10, 2024, in Kanyaranga Village, Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County, Anyango, who appeared mentally disturbed was seen assaulting her infant son, Joseph Calvins Omondi, while staying with her relative, Angeline Anyango Muga.

According to ODPP, following intervention efforts by Ms Muga and the accused’s father, Mr Manesse Onyango, she fled into a maize plantation and spent the night outside before she was found the following day still carrying the child, who appeared unresponsive.

Village Elder Joseph Owiti and Area Chief Mr Caleb Oende were called to the scene who then notified police.

On arrival, the police confirmed that the child had had died and took the accused into custody.

The court was told that a post-mortem conducted at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital by Dr Ombok revealed the infant had suffered multiple severe injuries, including the removal of the left eye, burn-like injuries to the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and signs of strangulation.

ODPP said the prosecution led by Mercy Muema acknowledged the gravity of the crime but emphasised the accused’s need for medical and psychiatric care, highlighting the seriousness of mental health conditions in criminal cases.

In mitigation, defense counsel Okoth Oluoch argued that the accused was not of sound mind during the incident, expressed remorse, and had since undergone psychiatric treatment at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He added that she has shown significant improvement while in custody.

The ODPP said as part of the sentence, Anyango will continue to receive treatment under its monitoring to support her rehabilitation.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mental Health Mental Illness Mentally Ill Mother Strangled Infant
.

Latest Stories

Fear in Siaya village as serial killer targets girls, women
Fear in Siaya village as serial killer targets girls, women
County
By Olivia Odhiambo
3 mins ago
The Labubu doll craze: Why everyone wants one
Fashion and Beauty
By Molly Chebet
47 mins ago
Video: Married Astronomer CEO and head of HR caught unawares, fueling secret love affair rumours
Diaspora
By Tania Omusale
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
By Standard Team 6 hrs ago
When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
How Sh540m textbook money was minted at Education Ministry
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 hrs ago
How Sh540m textbook money was minted at Education Ministry
Why Wilson Airport is a ticking time bomb
By Benjamin Imende and Rayvon Kipng’eno 7 hrs ago
Why Wilson Airport is a ticking time bomb
Police claim Koimburi is an underground operative who must be brought back on surface
By Peter Kimani 9 hrs ago
Police claim Koimburi is an underground operative who must be brought back on surface
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved