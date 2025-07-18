Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara in court after dramatic arrest

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara is escorted to the basement cells of Milimani Law Courts on July 18, 2025. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has arrived at Milimani Law Courts ahead of her arraignment following yesterday's arrest.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru confirmed that she is currently being held in the facility's basement cells ahead of court appearance.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is among lawyers representing the legislator.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrives at Milimani Law Courts to represent Naivasha MP Jane Kihara on July 18, 2025. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Drama ensued, momentarily, after detectives whisked away the lawmaker to an undisclosed location after briefly being held in a Subaru outback at the courts' parking lot.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru reveals Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara is detained in Milimani Law Courts basement cells



Video: Nancy Gitonga pic.twitter.com/sMjTLDWYY6 — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 18, 2025

Her legal team led by Ndegwa Njiru, and a group of supporters, were left stranded, as some made frantic phone calls in a bid to trace her whereabouts and get details of when or where she would be arraigned.

According to Njiru, the MP was driven away from the court's parking lot at around 9.30am after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) allegedly declined to approve criminal charges against her.

At around 10.20 am, the DCI detectives returned Kihara to the court.

However, her lawyers insisted that she be held in the court cells rather than in a Subaru Outback parked in the yard.

The MP, who was arrested last evening at her Naivasha home, was brought to court but was not taken into custody, or formally presented before a magistrate.

More follows...