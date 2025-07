Wilson Airport Nairobi on May 12th, 2022. [File, Standard]

On the southern edge of Kenya’s capital, what was once a routine ballet of take-offs and landings at Wilson Airport has become a high-stakes exercise in precision and nerve.

Here, the whine of propellers and the heavy scent of aviation fuel mix with the constant rumble of bulldozers and concrete mixers. A forest of high-rise towers is sprouting in the airport’s flight paths—especially in the crowded neighbourhoods of South C and the rapidly growing Bomas complex.