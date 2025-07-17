Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara livestreams arrest after defying DCI summons

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara arrested for failing to report to DCI headquarters in Nairobi to record a statement regarding claims of incitement. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has been arrested by DCI officers after she declined to honour summons over alleged offences of incitement and undermining the authority of a public officer.

The MP, a key ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was whisked from her home in Maraigushu, Naivasha, to Naivasha Police Station before being transferred to Nairobi.

Drama unfolded at her home after more than 20 DCI officers, backed by anti-riot police, moved in as she was holding a meeting. Kihara livestreamed the arrest on Facebook, attracting hundreds of viewers as the events unfolded.

The arrest came a day after she rejected the DCI summons, terming Section 132 of the Penal Code, which had been used to summon her, as unconstitutional.

Speaking at Naivasha Police Station, Kihara, who was flanked by her lawyer Waithaka Mwangi and supporters, termed the arrest as a move to intimidate her.

Kihara denied allegations that she was behind the chaos in Naivasha, which saw tens of traders lose their property through hired goons.

She accused the State of trying to silence those it perceived as enemies, adding that she would not be cowed.

“This is part of plans to intimidate those who are opposed to the current President and Government, and we shall not be cowed,” she said.

Kihara defended her failure to report to DCI headquarters, stating that the section under which she had been summoned was unconstitutional.

“My lawyers wrote to the DCI regarding the illegal summons, but they have decided to arrest me. I am asking the people of Naivasha to be strong,” she said.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu termed the arrest as one of the darkest moments for the country, saying the President had turned against those who supported his presidential bid.

Speaking at the police station, he said the move was meant to scare those supporting the former Deputy President, adding that they would not be intimidated.

“This is part of intimidation, and we shall stand with the MP and all those opposed to this dictatorial government,” he said.