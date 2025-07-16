'Alikua afande mzuri': Police mourn dog killed by bees

The estimated costs of dog training services range between Sh20,000 and Sh40,000 in Kenya.

A swarm of bees brought operations at Nzoia Police Station in Bungoma County to a halt, leaving officers fleeing for safety and tragically claiming the life of a trained police dog.

According to a report filed by Police Corporal Boniface Cheruiyot, a dog handler at the station, the attack happened at around 6:00 a.m. when the bees suddenly descended on the compound.

Officers on duty abandoned their posts, seeking refuge from the unexpected assault.

However, the aggressive swarm made its way into the kennel and attacked Kerio, a six-year-old male police dog renowned for his tracking and patrol duties.

Despite frantic efforts by officers and experts from Nzoia Company to resuscitate the dog, Kerio succumbed to the stings and died.

Dog experts have told The Standard that the cost of training a police dog in Kenya can cost between Sh 40,000 and Sh 80,000 for each type of training.

Additionally, there are costs associated with veterinary care, feeding, and maintenance.