×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ndindi Nyoro questions fuel price hike, blames domestic taxation

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 15, 2025
Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has castigated the government over the recent surge in fuel prices, accusing it of excessive taxation.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Nyoro blamed the Kenya Kwanza administration for secretive borrowing practices, which he termed unconstitutional.

He also dismissed the Ministry of Energy’s explanation that rising global oil prices, saying the claim is misleading and unsupported by current market trends.

“Global oil prices peaked last year, not this year. It is clear that the government is using false narratives to justify high pump prices," he stated.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Nyoro pointed to domestic taxation as the real culprit behind the soaring costs, saying more than Sh80 per litre of petrol and Sh76 for other fuels are swallowed by taxes and levies.

He further revealed that in 2023, the government quietly introduced a Sh7 per litre levy at a time when global oil prices were dropping, denying Kenyans the benefits of falling international rates.

The MP also stated that the government went behind the back of Kenyans to securitize the fuel levy and borrow Sh175 billion against it, a move he says was done without parliamentary approval.

“This borrowing is not reflected in official debt records, and Parliament was never consulted; this raises serious concerns about transparency, legality, and the long-term sustainability of public finances.”

At the same time, the Kiharu legislature also questioned who the lenders were, the interest terms, and the implications for Kenya’s economic future.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pump Prices Ministry Of Energy Ndindi Nyoro High Fuel Prices
.

Latest Stories

Wanyonyi to face Owino in Roar In The Ring boxing tournament
Wanyonyi to face Owino in Roar In The Ring boxing tournament
Boxing
By Robinson Okenye
31 mins ago
Migration!
Cartoons
By Gammz
50 mins ago
Orwoba loses defamation suit, to pay Sh10.5m damages
National
By Nancy Gitonga
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
By Kamau Muthoni 10 hrs ago
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
By Amos Kiarie 10 hrs ago
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
'Return the body': Villagers block burial of guard shot by police during protests
By Osinde Obare 1 day ago
'Return the body': Villagers block burial of guard shot by police during protests
Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?
By Willis Oketch and Nehemiah Okwembah 1 day ago
Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved