Police dismiss claims of misconduct in Julia Wangai's death

By Sharon Wanga | Jul. 14, 2025
National Police Service Spokesperson Michael Nyaga Muchiri.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Inspector General of police has dismissed claims of police misconduct in connection with the death of 24-year-old Julia Wangai Kariuki.

In a statement on Monday by spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, the police have clarified the mysterious circumstances that surrounded Wangai’s death.

According to police, Wangai was among 126 protesters arrested following the Saba Saba protests in Nanyuki town.

“ The protesters were processed and arraigned at Nanyuki Law Courts in good health on 8th July 2025, charged with the offence of malicious damage to property under Section 339(1) of the Penal Code,” Nyaga stated.

Nyaga further noted that all the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to Nanyuki Prison or pay a cash bail of fifty thousand shillings each. 

“To date, no formal complaint has been recorded alleging any misconduct—whether by commission or omission,” he added.

The police service has offered condolences to the family, vowing to conduct speedy investigations into the matter.

The response comes after several publications highlighted the death of Wangui under mysterious circumstances last Friday while in the custody of the Kenya Prisons Service hours after her admission to the Nanyuki Women’s Prison.

