Moses Kuria resigns as Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor

Immediate former President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria. [David Njaaga, Standard]

President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has officially resigned from his position in government to focus on personal interests.

Kuria made the announcement on his social media platforms, revealing that he had met with President Ruto, who accepted his decision to step down.

"The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government," Kuria said in his statement.

In his message, Kuria expressed gratitude to President Ruto for entrusting him with various roles in government.

He previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, and later as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for nine months, before assuming the advisory role.

This evening I have met my boss and my friend President William Ruto. The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government. I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11… pic.twitter.com/4ZBHCZPPxs — Hon.Moses Kuria,HSC (@HonMoses_Kuria) July 8, 2025

Kuria exits the advisory position after serving for 10 months, during which he stated that he played a central role in shaping the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which I designed together with the President as our 2022 electoral platform,” he noted.