Goons storm Kitengela hospital theatre, disrupt C-Section and dictate patients care

A red cross personnel attends to a middle aged man at the kitengela sub county hospital after he was shot by the police. [Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

Chaos erupted at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital after armed goons stormed the facility and gained entry into an operating theatre while a caesarean section (CS) procedure was underway.

The violent intrusion endangered the lives of both the mother and newborn, as well as the medical team that was performing surgery.

The rowdy goons in hundreds further broke into several wards, stole oxygen, and began dictating to doctors and other health workers how to inject patients.

Sources at the hospital described the situation as terrifying, with the entire facility thrown into fear and confusion.

Tear gas was used all over the facility, with fumes endangering the health of those at the facility, including patients and health providers.

"It is so scary. Goons even entered the theatre where a CS was ongoing," said a health worker locked at the facility.

The doctor who was conducting the CS and other theatre staff had to lock themselves up in the theatre, added the source.

The goons also invaded the maternity but fortunately, did not harm pregnant women who were due for delivery.

Sources indicated the rowdy goons further attacked nurses who were offering first aid to one of the casualties.

The goons reportedly attacked and destroyed a lot of property in their casualty department, patient records, and the laboratory.

They also terrorised the healthcare worker on duty at the casualty.

One of the goons sustained a deep cut on his right hand from the broken glass windows, which they had been breaking. He bled profusely and had to be taken to the theatre at the facility.

Doctors under the umbrella of the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) have strongly condemned the incident at the facility and are demanding quick action by the government to restore sanity.

KOGS President Dr Kireki Omanwa has called on the government to urgently take action at the hospital and assure patients and healthcare workers of their safety.

We note with deep concern an incident that happened at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital where goons entered a theatre where surgery (CS) was in progress to help save a mother and her baby," said KOGS president Dr Kireki Omanwa.

He added, "The goons attacked other healthcare workers and chased those providing services".

Attack on women due for delivery, he said, is "dangerous and must be stopped immediately by the powers that be".

"Our mothers have suffered enough.

We urge the national government and security apparatus to ensure that the lives of all Kenyans, and especially pregnant women and children, are safeguarded," said the obstetric gynaecologists.

KMA Secretary General Dr Diana Marion condemned the unrest at the facility, saying there is a need to protect patients and health workers during the unrest.

"Doctors do not discriminate between protesters and security officers in terms of access to healthcare. Even in war-torn countries, hospitals," said Marion.

She added, "A healthcare provider who identifies themselves, including vehicles even where gangs are blazing, should be protected".

Elsewhere in Thika Sub-county, police are reported to have turned away a pregnant woman in labour.

The doctors' representation regretted that during the Saba Saba commemoration, some doctors and other healthcare personnel were unable to reach their patients, and patients were stopped from accessing health services.

Pregnant women were turned away at roadblocks on their way to hospitals.

"This is wrong, inhuman and completely unacceptable," regretted Omanwa.