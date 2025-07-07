'No one is blocked,' says Masengeli as Kenyans struggle to access Nairobi CBD

DIG Gilbert Masengeli says Kenyans are allowed to access Nairobi CBD. [File, Standard]

Despite widespread reports of roadblocks and turned-back commuters, Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli insists that access to Nairobi’s Central Business District remains open to all.

“Everybody is getting to the CBD and going to duty as normal,” said Masengeli on Monday morning during a spot check along University Way. Urging those making their way into the CBD to maintain peace and order.

But on the ground, the situation painted a different picture.

Heavily armed anti-riot police mounted roadblocks on all major roads leading into the city, including Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Kiambu Road, Valley Road, and Uhuru Highway. Blockades at GPO Roundabout by Administration Police officers,DIG Gilbert Masengeli and Director of operations Adamson Bungei with other senior officials patrol the CBD ,Nairobi on July 7, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Both public and private vehicles were being stopped and subjected to intensive checks, creating massive snarl-ups and forcing many commuters to turn back.

The government had maintained that Monday, July 7, would be a regular working day, even as calls for Saba Saba protests gained momentum over the weekend.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku also warned civil servants against skipping duty. Upperhill blockades at upperhill Nairobi,motorists directed to use roads outskirts of the city center on July 7, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

“Monday is not a public holiday; all government employees should report to work without fail. All public servants are expected to be at their workstations by 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m., per the 2016 Public Service HR policy and manual,” Ruku stated on Sunday.

But with access to the CBD restricted on multiple routes, Kenyans from all walks of life, including civil servants, have been left stranded.

Many are going back home, others are trekking, hoping to make it to their workplaces despite the disruption.