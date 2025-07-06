×
Murkomen warns of stern action against goons during Saba Saba protests

By Phares Mutembei | Jul. 6, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murukomen addresses the Press in Nairobi, on June 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Kenyans to embrace peace ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstrations.

Murkomen said police officers should not be blamed for dealing with situations that threaten security during protests.

He vowed to ensure that individuals causing chaos during demonstrations face the law.

The CS appealed to the police to be friendly to the public but take stern action against goons who take advantage of protests to destroy property.

"Police should be take action on goons and protestors out to cause chaos during protests," he said.

Murkomen who was speaking on Sunday during a funds drive in aid of a Catholic Church in Tigania West sub-county, Meru county, said that Tigania West will be subdivided into other two sub-counties.

On Insecurity along Tigania,  Igembe and Isiolo border,  the CS said his ministry is working hard to eradicate insecurity and banditry along the border.

He appreciated police officers for their good work and devotion to service.

Murkomen urged herders to work with police to curb cases of cattle rustling.

Tigania West MP John Mutunga claimed that the opposition leaders are just noise makers without any agenda for this country.

He urged Meru residents to rally behind the president for the sake of development in the region.

Water CS Erick Muuga said the Kenya Kwanza government has no room for politicking but is focused on development and delivering promises to Kenyans.

Present during the function were Energy PS Wachira, Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi., Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri,  Tigania West MP John Mutunga,   Meru county assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi and several MCAs.

