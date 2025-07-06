×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya, an angry nation is sliding towards self-destruction

By Biketi Kikechi | Jul. 6, 2025
Protestors at Moi Avenue during the anniversary of June 2024 protests on June 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The nation is angry. There is palpable anger everywhere, from the streets where irresistible youth are demanding for good governance and opportunities, to churches, homes and all other public spaces.

Never before in Kenya’s independent history has the country witnessed the outpouring of anger it is seeing now, and probably, since President William Ruto came to power in 2022.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Saba Saba Protest Gen Z Revolt Police Brutality State-linked Abductions
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Vaccination gaps leave millions of children at risk of preventable diseases
Vaccination gaps leave millions of children at risk of preventable diseases
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2 mins ago
Fire breaks out at Embakasi Girls' School in Mukuru
Nairobi
By Mate Tongola
11 mins ago
Five things you need to know before visiting Zanzibar
Travel
By Ferdinand Mwongela
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya, an angry nation is sliding towards self-destruction
By Biketi Kikechi 32 mins ago
Why Kenya, an angry nation is sliding towards self-destruction
KDF's most elite unit deployed ahead of Saba Saba day
By Special Correspondent 2 hrs ago
KDF's most elite unit deployed ahead of Saba Saba day
35 years later, Saba Saba continues: Meeting of different generations, same script
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
35 years later, Saba Saba continues: Meeting of different generations, same script
Questions emerge over Raila's 2027 election plans
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Questions emerge over Raila's 2027 election plans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved