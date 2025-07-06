Why Kenya, an angry nation is sliding towards self-destruction

Protestors at Moi Avenue during the anniversary of June 2024 protests on June 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The nation is angry. There is palpable anger everywhere, from the streets where irresistible youth are demanding for good governance and opportunities, to churches, homes and all other public spaces.

Never before in Kenya’s independent history has the country witnessed the outpouring of anger it is seeing now, and probably, since President William Ruto came to power in 2022.