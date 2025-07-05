JSC condemns police gun drama during Ruiru court arrest

JSC condemns policee for firing gunshots while re-arresting a suspect inside Ruiru Law Courts. [File, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission has condemned police for firing gunshots while re-arresting a suspect inside the Ruiru Law Courts on Friday, July 4.

The drama unfolded moments after youth leader Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, an ally of Democratic Change Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, was released on a Sh 500,000 bond.

Armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit seized Wanjiru, firing shots as they whisked him away in a white van.

“Courts are sacred spaces of constitutional adjudication and must be respected, protected and preserved as secure forums for the administration of justice,” said Secretary Winfridah Mokaya.

The commission noted it recognises the police mandate to enforce the law and apprehend suspects.

However, it explained that using firearms within court precincts is unjustified and undermines the authority of the judiciary.

Wanjiru, who had been arrested on Monday from his Limuru home in Kiambu County, is accused of involvement in the June 25 Gen Z protests that led to deaths and the destruction of government and private property in parts of the country.

Police allege he played a role in unrest and arson attacks in Kikuyu sub-county.

As officers moved in, Wanjiru's mother tried to block them but was overpowered before her son was driven away at high speed, leaving confusion and screams at the court.

At the same time, youth leader Wanjiku Thiga was re-arrested outside the Kikuyu Police Station after being freed on a Sh 50,000 cash bail. Officers in plain clothes seized her, with police stating she is under investigation for allegedly financing unrest during the protests.

Her family said they were not informed where she was taken.

Meanwhile, a group of 25 youth was arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts on Friday, accused of torching government offices in Kikuyu town during the protests.

The prosecution sought to charge them with terrorism-related offences, but the court deferred plea-taking to July 7, after noting they were brought in after official court hours.

“We urge all actors within the justice sector to refrain from acts which erode confidence in institutions charged with the administration of justice,” said Mokaya.

The government has intensified its crackdown on individuals it claims took part in criminal acts during the protests, linking the incidents to terrorism under the Penal Code.

The Judicial Service Commission emphasised that while police have the mandate to enforce the law, courts must remain safe spaces for the administration of justice.