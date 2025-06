Law society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo speaking during Okoa Uchumi forum, a civil society initiative committed to the goal of accountability in the Kenya's public debt management on August 22, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As Faith Odhiambo reflects on the events of June and July last year, bouts of rage and displeasure overcome her, and we halt in between. She takes a deep breath, rubs her thumbs, with all emotions written on her face.

If one had a heart-nometer at the time, her heartache over the police excesses was at the boiling point, short of an explosion.