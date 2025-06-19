Boniface Kariuki taken to theater as KNH surgeons fight to save his life

Jonah Kariuki Nyambura, the father of Boniface Kariuki who was shot at close range by police officer in Nairobi. [Pkemoi Ng’enoh]

Boniface Kariuki, the hawker who was shot at close range during Tuesday’s demonstrations in Nairobi, has undergone a second surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to an update from his family, Kariuki was wheeled into theatre around 2 p.m. on Thursday for a procedure expected to last about an hour.

“He is not in good condition. The doctors said the bullet pierced through his brain and it has been swelling over time,” said one of his colleagues.

He added, “The doctors said the procedure is to try and create a space around the skull to prevent the swelling. We are still praying that he will come out of the danger.”

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr. William Sigilai had earlier confirmed that Kariuki was on mechanical ventilation and under close medical observation after being shot on the left side of the head.

He first underwent surgery on Tuesday night, during which doctors successfully removed the bullet in a delicate operation.

Kariuki was shot during protests in Nairobi demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang’.

In a widely circulated video, two anti-riot police officers were seen assaulting a trader along Kimathi Street before one of them shoved the trader and shot him in the head at close range.

Immediately after the incident, the officers fled the scene. Good Samaritans rushed Kariuki to Bliss Hospital in critical condition for first aid, before he was transferred to KNH for further treatment.