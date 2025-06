A section of busy Kenyatta avenue,Nairobi this evening following riots over the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang.[Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Armed goons patrolled the Nairobi's city centre on Tuesady, attacking and robbing pedestrians.

Businesses around the CBD remained closed as the owners feared that they might be broken into with Moi Avenue being the most affected areas where some goons broke into a computer and phones shop.