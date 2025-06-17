Rotten at the top: Inside the deadly secrets of Central Police Station

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat during briefing the press following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The brutal killing of Albert Ojwang’ at the hands of police has ripped off the veil on the deep-seated rot within the National Police Service and unmasked the entrenched highhandedness and systemic cover-ups that have for ages characterised the service, as well as a collapse of command at the highest levels.

The Standard has obtained fresh details from witnesses within police units that could place top cops including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat, Central Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talam, and cell sentry Constable James Mukhwana at the heart of a plot that may have led to the execution of Ojwang’.