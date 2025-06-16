DIG Eliud Lagat bows to pressure, steps aside in the Ojwang's murder probe

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. [Sammyu Omingo, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, has stepped aside from his role to allow for an impartial investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang’.

In a statement issued to the press, Lagat announced his temporary exit from office pending the conclusion of the probe into the controversial death of the 35-year-old, who was allegedly murdered while in police custody.

“In view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate death of Albert Ojwang’, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the DIG - Kenya Police Service,” read the statement in part.

Lagat assured the public that his deputy would assume his duties in the interim and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

His decision comes in the wake of mounting pressure from civil society groups, political leaders, and the general public calling for accountability.

Last week, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja revealed that Lagat was the complainant in Ojwang’s arrest.

Appearing before the Senate last week, IG Kanja said the arrest followed online posts accusing Lagat of manipulating police operations to control revenue streams and internal intelligence.

Lagat, a veteran officer with more than 25 years in the police service, was appointed DIG in 2024, taking over from Douglas Kanja after the latter's promotion to Inspector General.

As DIG, Lagat was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Kenya Police Service, including supervision, training, and internal oversight.

Before his current role, he served as the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) in 2023. He previously held various senior roles, including Director of Reforms at the DCI and Head of the Bomb and Hazardous Materials Unit.