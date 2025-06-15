Lagat Unmoved: Defiant DIG clings to office amid public uproar over Ojwang's death

DIG Eliud Lagat during a press briefing following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat remains firmly in office, unmoved by a wave of public fury, street protests, and court petitions demanding his resignation and prosecution over the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang’.

Almost a week since he vanished from the public eye, Lagat has not been questioned by any authority, nor has he stepped aside—despite being at the heart of a case that has rattled the police leadership. He has not offered any public statement concerning the case.