Lagat Unmoved: Defiant DIG clings to office amid public uproar over Ojwang's death

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat remains firmly in office, unmoved by a wave of public fury, street protests, and court petitions demanding his resignation and prosecution over the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang’.
Almost a week since he vanished from the public eye, Lagat has not been questioned by any authority, nor has he stepped aside—despite being at the heart of a case that has rattled the police leadership. He has not offered any public statement concerning the case.