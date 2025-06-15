The Standard

Lagat Unmoved: Defiant DIG clings to office amid public uproar over Ojwang's death

By Benjamin Imende | Jun. 15, 2025
DIG Eliud Lagat during a press briefing following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat remains firmly in office, unmoved by a wave of public fury, street protests, and court petitions demanding his resignation and prosecution over the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang’.

Almost a week since he vanished from the public eye, Lagat has not been questioned by any authority, nor has he stepped aside—despite being at the heart of a case that has rattled the police leadership. He has not offered any public statement concerning the case.

Support Bold Journalism — Subscribe to The Standard & Hold Power Accountable
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Deputy IG Eliud Lagat Albert Ojwang Murder DIG Lagat DIG Eliud Lagat
.

Latest Stories

Mic check: How Kindiki found his voice in grassroots empowerment drives
Mic check: How Kindiki found his voice in grassroots empowerment drives
Politics
By Denis Omondi
40 mins ago
Losing identity? Questions rise as ODM supports disliked policies
Politics
By Standard Reporter
40 mins ago
It's a mixed bag for Michael Joseph as he formally exits Kenya Airways
Business
By Macharia Kamau
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lagat Unmoved: DIG clings to office amid public uproar over Ojwang's death
By Benjamin Imende 40 mins ago
Lagat Unmoved: DIG clings to office amid public uproar over Ojwang's death
Suspended Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam breaks silence
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 40 mins ago
Suspended Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam breaks silence
Nyamu squeezes eyelids to fake sympathy tears for Ojwang' death
By Brian Otieno 40 mins ago
Nyamu squeezes eyelids to fake sympathy tears for Ojwang' death
Wantam: Gachagua becomes the nerve centre of political messaging
By Ndung’u Gachane 40 mins ago
Wantam: Gachagua becomes the nerve centre of political messaging
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved