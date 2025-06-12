The Standard

Police officer James Mukhwana arrested over Albert Ojwang murder

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 12, 2025
Police officers firing teargas canisters at protestors in Nairobi on Thursday, June 12, 2025. [Stafford Odengo, Standard]

A police officer attached to Central Police Station, Nairobi, has been arrested in connection with the death of a 31-year-old teacher and social media influencer Albert Ojwang'.

Constable James Mukhwana was apprehended on Wednesday by officers from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"He is currently being held at Capitol Hill Police Station and is expected to face murder charges," an officer privy to the matter confirmed to The Standard.

Mukhwana is accused of involvement in the fatal incident that occurred after Ojwang’s arrest and detention.

The officer will be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Ojwang' died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody at the Central Police Station on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

On Wednesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin told the Senate that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station is being treated as the prime suspect in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

Amin said the OCS, identified as Samson Taalam, failed to formally book Ojwang into the Occurrence Book upon his arrival at the station.

“Before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, who unfortunately declined to book the suspect,’’ Amin told the Senate.

Citing the Criminal Procedure Code, the DCI boss defended the decision to transfer Ojwang from Homa Bay to Nairobi, arguing that the alleged offence was committed in Nairobi.

“We believe the offence was committed in Nairobi, that is why he was transferred from Mawega in Homa Bay to Nairobi to answer to charges.

