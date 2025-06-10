Albert Ojwang did not die by suicide, autopsy shows

Late social media influencer Albert Ojwang .[Courtesy]

Albert Ojwang’ died of head injuries, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries, an autopsy report has revealed.

The five pathologists who conducted the postmortem on Tuesday at the City mortuary have ruled out suicide, adding that the injuries were not self-inflicted.

“There were serious injuries to the head. There were also features of neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries that were spread all over the body,” said Dr Benard Midiai, the lead pathologist.

“These are injuries that are externally inflicted and are keeping with assault.”

The team collected samples from the deceased’s body for further forensic analysis before releasing a comprehensive report.

The postmortem was initially set to happen yesterday but was postponed to Tuesday following a confusion over the lead pathologist after chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor withdrew citing conflict of interest due to familial ties with the deceased.

Among the observers during the exercise were representatives of the family, government, rights groups, and officers of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) who have opened investigations into the death.

Speaking after observing the exercise, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, who is also the family lawyer, said that Ojwang was “tortured and brutally murdered.”

“As much as the police IG has interdicted some officers, we still want to know who picked him up from Homa Bay, because we don’t know if he was tortured on the way before he got to the police station,” she said.

“Let every person who is in the trail to be held culpable for this heinous murder. What he was purportedly picked up for is a crime not known in law,” she added.

Albert was arrested by DCI officers and detained at the Central Police Station in Nairobi for allegedly publishing false information about deputy Inspector General of Police Elijah Lagat on X.

According to the police, the blogger died after knocking his head on the wall of his cell leading to serious injuries that caused his death, before he could get medical assistance.

“Police officers on duty promptly noticed the injuries and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga in a statement.