Police Service orders Samidoh's arrest, halts his salary

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 10, 2025
Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki alias Samidoh during a live performance at Grill Park in Nakuru on ushering New Year. [Harun Watharr, Standard]

The National Police Service has declared Mugithi singer and police officer Samuel Ndiriangu Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, a deserter after failing to report back to duty for over 10 days.

According to an internal memo dated June 9, Samidoh was expected to return from an off-duty break on May 27 but has since gone missing.

"Efforts to trace him have been futile," the letter stated noting that his whereabouts remain unknown.

To that effect, the officer, who serves under the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), has now had his salary stopped.

"He has now absented himself without leave for more than ten days and he is hereby declared a deserter. His salary stopped with immediate effect," read the notice in parts.

Police in Gatumbiro, Nyandarua West, Samidoh’s home location, have also been directed to arrest him if found.

"Visit his home and if traced arrest him and inform this end for necessary action."

The directive comes weeks after the popular Mugithi artist was said to have been transferred to Baringo from Gilgil after a live performance of the ‘Wantam’ song went viral.

Although no formal reason was issued, sources within the police service suggest the transfer was part of measures linked to the performance.

