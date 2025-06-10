Commanding the carnage: The men with blood on their hands

From Left- Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Ahmed Issack Hassan chairperson of the board of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority briefing the press following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Albert Ojwang’s final moments tell a harrowing tale of state-sanctioned brutality, rooted in power struggles among top security agencies, The Standard can reveal.

The 31-year-old teacher from Homa Bay, known for his outspoken social media presence, was arrested, beaten, denied medical care and died in police custody — over a social media post.