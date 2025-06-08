The Standard

The godfather: Why leaders are compelled to 'work with President'

By Brian Otieno | Jun. 8, 2025
President William Ruto, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Senator Oburu Oginga during a meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

A meeting between President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo yielded pledges for multi-billion-shilling investments, bringing to the fore Kenya’s brand of politics, which has historically pegged development on political patronage.

It is a cancer that devolution, designed to decentralise power to Kenya’s 47 counties, was aimed to cure. Many regions, whose leaders differed with the occupant of the State House, have faced marginalisation, with those led by the master’s friend enjoying what has now come to be known as “goodies.”

