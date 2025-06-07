Juja MP George Koimburi speaks out on alleged abduction

Opposition Leaders led by Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka talk to Juja MP George Koimburi on his sick bed at Karen Hospital after he was rescued from a coffee farm after his Sunday abduction ordeal. [Courtesy]

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has broken his silence over his alleged abduction, offering an emotional account from his hospital bed at the Karen Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The lawmaker, who had been reported missing, claims he was abducted on May 25 outside the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, shortly after attending a church service.

According to Koimburi, he was ambushed by unknown assailants as he left the church. They allegedly blindfolded him, administered drugs through his nose, and forcibly took him away, leaving his wife, Ann Koimburi, injured during the ordeal.

"It was May 25. I had just attended a church service and was on my way out when I was confronted by goons who blindfolded me and drugged me. I lost consciousness shortly after," Koimburi recounted.

He said he remembered little of what happened next. When he regained consciousness the following day, he found himself abandoned in a coffee farm, where a boda boda rider came to his aid and helped contact his family. He was then rushed to hospital.

"When I came to, I was lying in a coffee farm. A good Samaritan, a boda boda rider, helped me reach my family, who then brought me here for treatment," he added.

Koimburi condemned the incident and used his experience to highlight what he described as a growing trend of abductions and enforced disappearances in Kenya.

"I'm a first-hand victim. This must come to an end. I urge the government to take this issue seriously. Those responsible should not walk free," he said.

He further called on Kenyans to pray for peace and justice in the country and urged the government to intensify efforts to curb abductions.

"I ask Kenyans to keep praying for our nation and our government. At the same time, the government must address these rising cases of kidnapping by criminals and thugs," he declared.

However, Koimburi’s account was contradicted by the National Police Service (NPS), which accused the MP of stage-managing the abduction to evade arrest related to an ongoing land fraud investigation. The police also suggested the alleged abduction was a ploy to gain political mileage.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed noted inconsistencies between Koimburi’s claims and police findings.

“Fortunately, we've been able to expedite the investigation and expose to the public that the MP was not abducted,” said Mohamed.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja also dismissed Koimburi’s claims, describing the incident as political theatrics. He stated that police found no evidence to support the kidnapping at the location where Koimburi was allegedly discovered.

"Officers from Juja responded promptly and thoroughly documented the alleged scene. Upon reviewing the vegetation and road dimensions in the video evidence, it was clear they did not match the actual location," Kanja stated.