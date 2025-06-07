America's implosion: Trump-Musk feud reveals fight for power, deals, ultimate betrayal

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington, DC, on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

The Trump-Musk bromance, a riveting story of frenemies who conspired to hand Republicans a win in the 2024 US Presidential election, imploded dramatically on Thursday (June 5, 2025), when President Donald Trump and SpaceX boss Elon Musk viciously attacked each other on social media, making chilling allegations - and threats - against each other for hours on end.

Subtle hints of the fallout came early, with Musk’s measured protestations against Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” quickly growing into a blistering, vitriolic attack; Musk eventually decided the bill was ‘a disgusting abomination’.