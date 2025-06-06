End of free education? Why parents may fund public schools again

‎Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba during the National Drama and Film Festival Gala at Melvin Jones Academy in Nakuru on April 15, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Parents could soon be thrust at the centre of financing their children’s education after enjoying more than two decades of free primary and free day secondary education.

On Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba shocked the country when he signaled at a cost sharing plan when he called for review on financing of schools in the country.