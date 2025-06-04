What's ailing NYS? CS Ruku pushes for commercialisation

Geoffrey Ruku, CS for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes during his vetting at County Hall, Nairobi on April 14, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku is pushing for institutional reforms at the National Youth Service (NYS), including plans to commercialise its operations through the establishment of a National Youth Enterprise.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, June 6, Ruku said the government is exploring ways to generate revenue from NYS by leveraging the skills of its trainees in sectors such as security and engineering.

“Moving forward, we are going to start commercialization. Can we use the skills in NYS to make money from the youths who offer security and engineering activities,” said Ruku.

“The law that governs NYS needs to be amended. The Act can be tailored to suit the future,” he added.

Ruku said that while NYS generates revenue through various activities, existing laws prevent the agency from retaining the funds.

All income currently goes to the Exchequer into a consolidated account, distributed across government institutions.

“For us to allow NYS to commercialise and retain its earnings, we have to okay that process in the act, which must go through the Attorney General and Parliament,” he said.

On accountability, the CS assured that the new enterprise would be run by qualified professionals, overseen by the Principal Secretary and the NYS Commandant General.

“Where there is need and serious money, some people will come with all manner of ideas, but what we are saying is we are here to serve the people of Kenya, and we will not tolerate anybody who may have other ideas,’’ Ruku warned.

Funds Embezzlement

Addressing the recent Sh2 billion embezzlement allegations at the NYS College in Gilgil, following a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on May 7, Ruku said the suspects are under investigation.

“We have to allow the law to take its course, because we cannot say those who were mentioned are condemned. We have to ensure justice and fair employment practices.”

Ruku also revealed plans to scale up the number of NYS recruits from just over 20,000 to 100,000 by 2027.