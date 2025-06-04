The Standard

What's ailing NYS? CS Ruku pushes for commercialisation

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 4, 2025

Geoffrey Ruku, CS for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes during his vetting at County Hall, Nairobi on April 14, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku is pushing for institutional reforms at the National Youth Service (NYS), including plans to commercialise its operations through the establishment of a National Youth Enterprise.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, June 6, Ruku said the government is exploring ways to generate revenue from NYS by leveraging the skills of its trainees in sectors such as security and engineering.

“Moving forward, we are going to start commercialization. Can we use the skills in NYS to make money from the youths who offer security and engineering activities,” said Ruku.

“The law that governs NYS needs to be amended. The Act can be tailored to suit the future,” he added.

Ruku said that while NYS generates revenue through various activities, existing laws prevent the agency from retaining the funds.

All income currently goes to the Exchequer into a consolidated account, distributed across government institutions.

“For us to allow NYS to commercialise and retain its earnings, we have to okay that process in the act, which must go through the Attorney General and Parliament,” he said.

On accountability, the CS assured that the new enterprise would be run by qualified professionals, overseen by the Principal Secretary and the NYS Commandant General.

“Where there is need and serious money, some people will come with all manner of ideas, but what we are saying is we are here to serve the people of Kenya, and we will not tolerate anybody who may have other ideas,’’ Ruku warned.

Funds Embezzlement

Addressing the recent Sh2 billion embezzlement allegations at the NYS College in Gilgil, following a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on May 7, Ruku said the suspects are under investigation.

“We have to allow the law to take its course, because we cannot say those who were mentioned are condemned. We have to ensure justice and fair employment practices.”

Ruku also revealed plans to scale up the number of NYS recruits from just over 20,000 to 100,000 by 2027.

Related Topics

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku National Youth Service Scandal Reforms At NYS
.

Latest Stories

Atwoli: Workers feel abandoned and disconnected
Atwoli: Workers feel abandoned and disconnected
National
By Patrick Vidija
50 mins ago
Mammito faces backlash after tweet on corruption fails to impress Kenyans
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
55 mins ago
Kenya's creative economy is on the rise, let's unlock new opportunities
Opinion
By Marc Dillard
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Boko Boko: Kilifi restaurant where presidents dine using their hands
By Philip Mwakio 7 hrs ago
Boko Boko: Kilifi restaurant where presidents dine using their hands
UDA wrangles: Infighting, power rifts and defections shake the ruling party
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 hrs ago
UDA wrangles: Infighting, power rifts and defections shake the ruling party
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
By XN Iraki 1 day ago
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
By Steve Mkawale 1 day ago
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved