Gov't declares Friday a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 4, 2025

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, June 6, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Friday, June 6, 2025, shall be a public holiday,” read the gazette notice. 

This means Kenyans now get another work-free day this week.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival celebrated worldwide to mark the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son.

More follows…

