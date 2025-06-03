Slain Catholic priest laid to rest, concerns raised over insecurity

Family members and friends view the body of the late Fr Allois Cheruiyot Bett after his requiem mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Uasin Gishu County on June 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Emotions ran high yesterday as slain Catholic Priest Father Alloise Cheruiyot Bett was laid to rest in Nandi County today.

Political leaders expressed concerns over rising insecurity in banditry-prone North Rift following the priest’s murder in Tot. They claimed the suspects remain at large, walking freely despite information provided by locals during security meetings.

While speaking at Fr Alloise’s burial at Terige Secondary School, the political leaders questioned the failure of security agencies to take action and ensure the killers are brought to justice.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich claimed that witnesses had volunteered details about those in the terror group responsible for Fr Alloise’s death. He was based at St Mathias Mulumba in Tot parish.

“The residents are aware of what transpired when the priest was killed. We even engaged with the locals, and they were willing to assist the police in the investigation. The names of the suspects were submitted to the security team in charge of the investigation, but no action has been taken,” he said.

He said military and police camps have been established in Kerio Valley as part of the government’s security interventions. “The death of Fr Alloise should mark a turning point in addressing security challenges in Kerio Valley. Something must be done to end banditry here,” he said.

Among elected officials present were Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cheragei, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim, and MP Johana Ng’eno from Emurua Dikir.

Mr Sudi urged security officials to take decisive action against the bandits wreaking havoc in the villages, arguing that legal court procedures would not effectively restore peace for the locals. He suggested implementing a shoot-to-kill policy for security forces to eliminate criminals attacking residents and stealing livestock. “The court processes will not provide a solution for our people; the hearing and determination of cases will take ages. Whoever kills with a gun must face the same fate—there is no negotiation with a criminal,” Sudi asserted, claiming that bandits have resorted to random attacks and killings to intimidate the government.

Cherargei said police inaction is the greatest hurdle in the fight against crime, noting that known criminals are robbing residents in broad daylight.

“The Catholic Church has played a crucial role in community development and restoring peace among the communities of Baringo, Elgeiyo Marakwet, and West Pokot. Security should be provided for priests,” he said.