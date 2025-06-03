The Standard

Slain Catholic priest laid to rest, concerns raised over insecurity

By Edward Kosut | Jun. 3, 2025
Family members and friends view the body of the late Fr Allois Cheruiyot Bett after his requiem mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Uasin Gishu County on June 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Emotions ran high yesterday as slain Catholic Priest Father Alloise Cheruiyot Bett was laid to rest in Nandi County today.

Political leaders expressed concerns over rising insecurity in banditry-prone North Rift following the priest’s murder in Tot. They claimed the suspects remain at large, walking freely despite information provided by locals during security meetings.

While speaking at Fr Alloise’s burial at Terige Secondary School, the political leaders questioned the failure of security agencies to take action and ensure the killers are brought to justice.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich claimed that witnesses had volunteered details about those in the terror group responsible for Fr Alloise’s death. He was based at St Mathias Mulumba in Tot parish.

“The residents are aware of what transpired when the priest was killed. We even engaged with the locals, and they were willing to assist the police in the investigation. The names of the suspects were submitted to the security team in charge of the investigation, but no action has been taken,” he said.

He said military and police camps have been established in Kerio Valley as part of the government’s security interventions. “The death of Fr Alloise should mark a turning point in addressing security challenges in Kerio Valley. Something must be done to end banditry here,” he said.

Among elected officials present were Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cheragei, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim, and MP Johana Ng’eno from Emurua Dikir.

Mr Sudi urged security officials to take decisive action against the bandits wreaking havoc in the villages, arguing that legal court procedures would not effectively restore peace for the locals. He suggested implementing a shoot-to-kill policy for security forces to eliminate criminals attacking residents and stealing livestock. “The court processes will not provide a solution for our people; the hearing and determination of cases will take ages. Whoever kills with a gun must face the same fate—there is no negotiation with a criminal,” Sudi asserted, claiming that bandits have resorted to random attacks and killings to intimidate the government.

Cherargei said police inaction is the greatest hurdle in the fight against crime, noting that known criminals are robbing residents in broad daylight.

“The Catholic Church has played a crucial role in community development and restoring peace among the communities of Baringo, Elgeiyo Marakwet, and West Pokot. Security should be provided for priests,” he said.

Related Topics

Catholic Priest Father Alloise Cheruiyot Bett Father Alloise Cheruiyot Bett Murder Troubled Rift Valley Banditry Prone Rift Valley
.

Latest Stories

DR Congo, Colombia, Latvia among new UN Security Council members
DR Congo, Colombia, Latvia among new UN Security Council members
Africa
By AFP
57 mins ago
Slain Catholic priest laid to rest, concerns raised over insecurity
Rift Valley
By Edward Kosut
1 hr ago
Data protection office rolls out sector-wide compliance inspections
National
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
By XN Iraki 11 hrs ago
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
By Steve Mkawale 11 hrs ago
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
By Robert Wanyonyi 1 day ago
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
Old guards face rebellion as Western Kenya rethinks its future
By Benard Lusigi 1 day ago
Old guards face rebellion as Western Kenya rethinks its future
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved