Gachagua's new party postpones launch amid venue dispute

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the unveiling of his new party in Nairobi on May 15th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The launch of a new political outfit associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been postponed following a dispute over venue availability.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) was scheduled to be unveiled on June 3, 2025, at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

However, the event has been shelved after Sports Kenya, the body that manages the facility, informed the party that the venue had already been booked by a sports team for the same date.

“We regret to inform you that the venue will not be available due to prior bookings by a sports team,” read a statement from Gabriel Komora, the Acting Director General of Sports Kenya.

In addition, Sports Kenya clarified that no further bookings for the arena will be accepted due to preparations for the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted at the complex.

In response, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga condemned the cancellation, accusing the government of deliberate sabotage.

It is unfortunate that aggression towards our party is reaching this level of cancelation of the venue for the launch. pic.twitter.com/bECYVcbpFZ — DCP PARTY (@DCP_Democracy) May 27, 2025

“We are in the process of identifying a suitable venue in a private facility as it is clear that the government will not allow DCP to use its facility,” he said.

The party also raised concerns over alleged state intimidation, referencing incidents of disruption during earlier events held on May 15 at its headquarters and on May 24 in Kakamega.

“Our deputy party leader and members of our party were harassed by police and other security agencies,” Obaga added.

According to the party, it had initially sought to reserve the venue for June 4 but was advised by Sports Kenya that the date was unavailable.

They were then asked to consider an earlier date and settled on June 3, for which they were invoiced Sh3.7 million.

DCP says it will announce a new venue and date for the launch in due course.