Mukuru affordable houses ready, but no tenants five days later

58 year old Jerusha Muthoni preparing a meal in a bedsitter suit at the New Mukuru affordable Housing project in the Nairobi Industrial Area on 23, May 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Days after President William Ruto unveiled new affordable housing units and issued keys to Mukuru residents, only one had settled by Friday.

It emerged that the houses are not yet complete, with most of the finishing underway. Insiders say it may take a few days before the rest of the occupants are admitted.