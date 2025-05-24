Eight people killed, six others injured in dawn Kibra fire

More than 8 people have lost their lives after a fire gutted down a section of houses at Makina, Kibera on 24 May, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

At least eight people have been killed and six others sustained serious burns after a fire broke out early Saturday in Makina, Kibra constituency.

Confirming the incident, area Member of Parliament Peter Orero said emergency teams were on the ground assessing the situation.

“Additionally, six others, one man, two women, and three children sustained serious burns and injuries and have been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they fight to recover,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Kilimani Police boss Patricia Yegon said the incident occurred around 5am on Saturday, adding that the injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Orero further said the affected families would receive immediate support, including medical care, counseling, and other essential assistance.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This is a developing story and is being updated…