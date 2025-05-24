The Standard

Eight people killed, six others injured in dawn Kibra fire

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 24, 2025

More than 8 people have lost their lives after a fire gutted down a section of houses at Makina, Kibera on 24 May, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

At least eight people have been killed and six others sustained serious burns after a fire broke out early Saturday in Makina, Kibra constituency.

Confirming the incident, area Member of Parliament Peter Orero said emergency teams were on the ground assessing the situation.

This morning, tragedy struck our community following a devastating fire incident in Makina, behind Kambi, along the route to Eagles. It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the loss of six lives at the scene.

A section of burnt  houses at Makina, Kibera on 24 May, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

“Additionally, six others, one man, two women, and three children sustained serious burns and injuries and have been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they fight to recover,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

It is believed that about 40 households were affected by the fire, whose cause remains unclear.

Residents counting losses at Makina,Kibra following a fire. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kilimani Police boss Patricia Yegon said the incident occurred around 5am on Saturday, adding that the injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Orero further said the affected families would receive immediate support, including medical care, counseling, and other essential assistance.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Residents counting losses at Makina,Kibra following a fire. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

This is a developing story and is being updated…

