How plot to move Public Seal was actualised during last year's June protests

President William Ruto installs the public seal of the Republic of Kenya for the conferment of City status to Eldoret Municipality at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County. [PCS]

As Kenyans grappled with the fallout from last year’s Gen Z protests, President William Ruto quietly moved to actualise his dream of empowering the Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service (HOPS)—an office experts say lacks explicit recognition in the Constitution.

During the same period, when abductions, torture, and enforced disappearances dominated headlines and dozens of people were missing, Ruto’s administration secretly transferred the Public Seal—meant to safeguard the public interest—from the Office of the Attorney General (AG) to the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei. This shift coincided with the removal of then-AG Justin Muturi and the appointment of his successor, Dorcas Oduor.