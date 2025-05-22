The Standard

Free at last: Boniface Mwangi released from detention

By Mike Kihaki | May. 22, 2025
Activist Boniface Mwangi during an interview with KTN. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has been released from detention by Tanzanian authorities, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed.

The release ends several days of silence and rising diplomatic tension between Kenya and Tanzania.

Mwangi had been held since Monday under unclear circumstances, sparking alarm among his family, human rights groups, and the Kenyan government.

Mudavadi announced his release in a brief statement on Thursday, May 22.

“Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirms that activist Boni Mwangi has been released by the Tanzanian authorities,” the statement read.

Activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife Njeri moments after his release, in Mombasa. [Courtesy, X]

Despite the announcement, Mwangi’s family has yet to issue a public statement, but local daily Nation reported that he was abandoned in Ukunda, having been deported by road.

On Thursday, police had deployed in large numbers around Reinsurance Plaza, which houses the Tanzania High Commission, in a bid to prevent demonstrations.

More follows…

 

Related Topics

Boniface Mwangi Released Bonface Mwangi Went Missing Musalia Mudavadi Confirms Boniface Mwangi
.

Latest Stories

Chris Brown released from UK jail on Sh890 million bail as nightclub assault allegations mount
Chris Brown released from UK jail on Sh890 million bail as nightclub assault allegations mount
Entertainment
By Ruth Matindi
1 min ago
Sh10.8M EU-funded water project transforms lives in Samburu and Isiolo
North Eastern
By Phares Mutembei
9 mins ago
State to prosecute rogue recruitment agents, force them to refund victims
Coast
By Patrick Beja
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suluhu grabs unfavourable global attention ahead of elections
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Suluhu grabs unfavourable global attention ahead of elections
Fumbling Mudavadi: Anger at Foreign Affairs CS for backing Suluhu's deportations
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
Fumbling Mudavadi: Anger at Foreign Affairs CS for backing Suluhu's deportations
Inside State's plan to power 2.3m additional households by 2027
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Inside State's plan to power 2.3m additional households by 2027
Why capitation is the new lie at Education ministry
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Why capitation is the new lie at Education ministry
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved