Free at last: Boniface Mwangi released from detention

Activist Boniface Mwangi during an interview with KTN. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has been released from detention by Tanzanian authorities, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed.

The release ends several days of silence and rising diplomatic tension between Kenya and Tanzania.

Mwangi had been held since Monday under unclear circumstances, sparking alarm among his family, human rights groups, and the Kenyan government.

Mudavadi announced his release in a brief statement on Thursday, May 22.

“Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirms that activist Boni Mwangi has been released by the Tanzanian authorities,” the statement read.

Activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife Njeri moments after his release, in Mombasa. [Courtesy, X]

Despite the announcement, Mwangi’s family has yet to issue a public statement, but local daily Nation reported that he was abandoned in Ukunda, having been deported by road.

On Thursday, police had deployed in large numbers around Reinsurance Plaza, which houses the Tanzania High Commission, in a bid to prevent demonstrations.

