Ruthless President: Democracy at risk as critics say State is out to suppress dissenting views

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, addresses press on 19th May 2025 at home in Karen. Gachagua claims his life is in danger. This comes after police were stationed at his Wamunyoro home on Sunday, prompting Gachagua to go into hiding after learning of plans to arrest him.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Questions are now emerging over an alleged trend where Government critics are finding themselves on the edge, with a majority of them claiming to be unfairly targeted.

This comes amid growing calls for political tolerance, even as the country’s political temperatures rise well ahead of the next election cycle.