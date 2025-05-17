The Standard

Salasya's lawyer says MP detained without being charged

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | May. 17, 2025
Mumias East MP Peter Salasya addressing youth in Malindi, Kilifi County on Saturday, May 10, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya is yet to be informed of the reasons behind his arrest on Friday, his lawyer Kennedy Echesa has said.

The MP, who is currently detained at the Central police station in Nairobi, was arrested on Isiolo-Nanyuki highway on Friday.

“The officers purporting to be from the DCI fired at the tyres of his car forcing it to come to a sudden halt then disarmed his bodyguards, arrested him and then drove off,” said Echesa

Adding that, “The bodyguards were told he was being taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu road,”

This comes at a time when the MP has been going around the country in what he has described bid to popularise his bid for the country's top seat in 2027.

The advocate said after long wait at the DCI headquarters, they were informed that Salasya had been booked at the Central police station adding that when they showed up at the station, the officers did not share any details.

“The DCI told us they are investigating for publishing false information bordering on ethnic vilification and incitement, but they could not share any details,” said Echesa

“The officers said they were under instructions to hold him until Monday, so we are expecting him to be arraigned,” headed

The advocate said they are preparing for any charges that the state will level against the MP, pointing out that the whole issue was politically instigated.

“He might be charged with publicly motivated offenses, this being a politically charged enterprise we are prepared with any charge that the state will prefer against him.

Echesa added that since Salasya was arrested, there have been sponsored rumours that he has been involved in crimes which do not exist, adding that he was arrested like a terrorist.

“You cannot arrest and MP by shooting tyres of his moving car, Salasya has always been available and if they wanted him, we would have presented him to answer to any concerns,”

Central Police Sub-County Commander Stephen Okal confirmed Salasya was at the station but did not give more information on why the MP was being detained.

Additional Reporting by Pkemoi Ng’enoh

Related Topics

 Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Peter Salasya Arrested Peter Salasya Detained Peter Salasya
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan link in Afrikaners' land woes
Kenyan link in Afrikaners' land woes
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
2 hrs ago
Elections in 2027 will be won at the polling station not shadows
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
When custodians of law betray people's trust in justice system
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

One man show: Koskei firms his grip on parastatals' operations
By Amos Kareithi 2 hrs ago
One man show: Koskei firms his grip on parastatals' operations
Rock and hard place: Baggage presidential hopefuls bring
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Rock and hard place: Baggage presidential hopefuls bring
Why tribal affiliations are likely to define 2027 elections, yet again
By Steve Mkawale 2 hrs ago
Why tribal affiliations are likely to define 2027 elections, yet again
Ruto's blunders in front of foreign dignitaries keep piling up
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's blunders in front of foreign dignitaries keep piling up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved