Salasya's lawyer says MP detained without being charged

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya is yet to be informed of the reasons behind his arrest on Friday, his lawyer Kennedy Echesa has said.

The MP, who is currently detained at the Central police station in Nairobi, was arrested on Isiolo-Nanyuki highway on Friday.

“The officers purporting to be from the DCI fired at the tyres of his car forcing it to come to a sudden halt then disarmed his bodyguards, arrested him and then drove off,” said Echesa

Adding that, “The bodyguards were told he was being taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu road,”

This comes at a time when the MP has been going around the country in what he has described bid to popularise his bid for the country's top seat in 2027.

The advocate said after long wait at the DCI headquarters, they were informed that Salasya had been booked at the Central police station adding that when they showed up at the station, the officers did not share any details.

“The DCI told us they are investigating for publishing false information bordering on ethnic vilification and incitement, but they could not share any details,” said Echesa

“The officers said they were under instructions to hold him until Monday, so we are expecting him to be arraigned,” headed

The advocate said they are preparing for any charges that the state will level against the MP, pointing out that the whole issue was politically instigated.

“He might be charged with publicly motivated offenses, this being a politically charged enterprise we are prepared with any charge that the state will prefer against him.

Echesa added that since Salasya was arrested, there have been sponsored rumours that he has been involved in crimes which do not exist, adding that he was arrested like a terrorist.

“You cannot arrest and MP by shooting tyres of his moving car, Salasya has always been available and if they wanted him, we would have presented him to answer to any concerns,”

Central Police Sub-County Commander Stephen Okal confirmed Salasya was at the station but did not give more information on why the MP was being detained.

Additional Reporting by Pkemoi Ng’enoh